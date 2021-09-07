Markets
S

Why SentinelOne Stock Rose 29.6% in August

Contributor
Billy Duberstein The Motley Fool
Published

Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) surged 29.6% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The new-age cybersecurity stock just went public on June 30, but has clearly already made a big impression.

Although there wasn't any specific news coming out of the company in August (second quarter earnings are set to come out on Wednesday, Sept. 8), high-profile cyberattacks were once again in the news, helping to drive sentiment higher for SentinelOne's modern capabilities. The company also got a big vote of confidence from a prominent hedge fund manager, who is also a large investor in this exciting company.

A female and male executive each point to a screen with a lock icon on it.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Like its main competitor, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), SentinalOne's Singularity platform uses big data and artificial intelligence (AI) models to anticipate and thwart cyberattacks in a modern, automated way. New age, software-defined solutions like SentinelOne and CrowdStrike are taking market share in the endpoint security market in a big way from legacy vendors.

One of SentinelOne's biggest investors is Dan Loeb's Third Point Management, a hedge fund that invested in SentinelOne when it was just a small start-up and now owns over 10% of the company. In his second-quarter letter to investors, Loeb wrote:

SentinelOne's next generation, AI-powered autonomous security product for the endpoint market continues to take share from legacy incumbents such as Symantec and McAfee. Its technology compares favorably to its most relevant next-gen endpoint protection competitor, Crowdstrike, in an environment where cybersecurity has become an essential enterprise need, highlighted by frequent, well-publicized attacks."

August also brought even more high-profile cyberattacks. U.S. telecom giant T-Mobile was hacked, with 54 million customer records compromised. August also saw a high-profile cybersecurity meeting between the Biden administration and the heads of most of the country's largest technology companies, as the administration seeks to strengthen the nation's cyberdefenses more broadly as a key strategic priority.

Greater attention to cyberthreats in August was enough to light a fire under SentinalOne's stock, which now sits at nearly double its IPO price.

Now what

When SentinelOne reports second-quarter earnings on Sept. 8, expectations will clearly be very high, as the stock has already reached a $17.7 billion market cap on just $161 million in average recurring revenue.

However, that revenue is also growing by over 100%, and should continue that strong trend as long as SentinelOne maintains its strong market position and cyberthreats continue in the global economy. I don't see that changing soon, so it's definitely a growth stock to watch.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SentinelOne, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 9, 2021

Billy Duberstein owns shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. and T-Mobile US. His clients may own shares of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

S TMUS CRWD MCFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular