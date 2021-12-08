Why SentinelOne Stock Is Slumping Today

What happened

Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE: S) slumped as much as 15.7% on Wednesday morning after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter. As of 12:40 p.m. ET, the stock had recovered a lot of these losses and was down 5.9% for the day.

After the close on Dec. 7, SentinelOne reported its quarterly results for the three months ending in October. Revenue was $56 million in the quarter, growing 128% year over year and handily beating the analyst expectation of $49.6 million for the quarter. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) reached $237 million, growing 131% year over year. Even with these strong growth numbers, SentinelOne stock still slumped today after the results, indicating that investors had higher expectations for the cybersecurity company this quarter.

SentinelOne is one of the most expensive stocks on the market right now. With a market cap of $13.5 billion, the company trades at a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 57 based on its current ARR number. This P/S should come down rather quickly if SentinelOne can continue growing revenue at a triple-digit rate, but it is still quite expensive nonetheless.

One thing any investor thinking of buying shares of SentinelOne should remember is that its lock-up period expires tomorrow, Dec. 9. This means a lot of early-stage investors, who have not been able to sell shares during the first six months SentinelOne has been a public company, will be able to sell their shares in the open market. Typically, this can create downward pressure on a stock with a ton of new sellers coming to market to cash out their stakes. It is not guaranteed to happen to SentinelOne but is something for anyone watching this stock to keep an eye on over the coming months.

