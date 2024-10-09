Why SentinelOne (S) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with SentinelOne (S) standing at $25.11, reflecting a +1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.6%.

Shares of the cybersecurity provider have appreciated by 13.86% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $209.55 million, indicating a 27.64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $815.24 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +110.71% and +31.25%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% downward. SentinelOne presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note SentinelOne's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 774.4. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.27 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that S currently has a PEG ratio of 16.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.79 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow S in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.