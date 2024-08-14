Why SentinelOne (S) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, SentinelOne (S) reached $22.79, with a +1.97% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity provider had gained 2.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.2% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 27, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $197 million, showing a 31.84% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

S's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $811.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +110.71% and +30.63%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, SentinelOne is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, SentinelOne is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 859.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.79.

Meanwhile, S's PEG ratio is currently 15.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.92 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

