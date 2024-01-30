Why SentinelOne (S) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with SentinelOne (S) standing at $27.62, reflecting a -1.99% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The cybersecurity provider's shares have seen an increase of 2.7% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SentinelOne in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.04, indicating a 69.23% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $169.51 million, up 34.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $616.49 million, which would represent changes of +57.14% and +46.03%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SentinelOne. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SentinelOne presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.