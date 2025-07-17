Why Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest close session, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) was up +2.54% at $4.44. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.65% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.01, indicating a 90% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.8 million, down 4.76% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.11 per share and a revenue of $41.95 million, indicating changes of -73.17% and +0.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Sensus Healthcare, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.36. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.47.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.