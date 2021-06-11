Why Senseonics Holdings Popped by Nearly 11% Today

What happened

On Friday, several posts in the shockingly influential WallStreetBets Reddit community talked up medical device maker Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS), which promptly shot up to close the day 10.8% higher.

So what

The previous day, posts appeared in the subreddit and elsewhere on Reddit extolling Senseonics' virtues and hastening to mention its considerable short interest (nearly 26% of float). So in sum, in the eyes of the WallStreetBets crowd, we've got a company with real potential that is also a juicy candidate for a short squeeze.

Senseonics concentrates on glucose monitoring systems for diabetics -- a large addressable healthcare market. It's a young company that is catching fire a bit, with Q1 revenue leaping to $2.85 million from only around $36,000 in the year-ago period (although its net loss deepened considerably, mostly because of a big derivatives-related accounting charge).

But recent news from Senseonics is quite promising. Last week, the company released results from a 180-day study showing that is Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system showed a hypoglycemic alert detection rate of 93% for its primary sensor, and 94% for its secondary one.

Now what

But of course, WallStreetBets isn't necessarily focused on the long-term potential of a stock; many community members are after the quick money that can result from a short squeeze. While Senseonics could have a bright future, as a target of that community it's likely to be volatile in the coming days, so perhaps it's best avoided by cautious investors for now.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

