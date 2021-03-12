Why Seelos Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

What happened

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SEEL) were skyrocketing 35.2% higher as of 11:01 a.m. EST on Friday. The huge gain came after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation and a one-year price target nearly 4.7 times higher than Seelos' closing price on Thursday.

So what

Investors shouldn't buy a biotech stock (or any other stock, for that matter) just because an analyst likes it. However, it's always a good idea to gain an understanding of the reasons behind the bullish view.

Image source: Getty Images.

In this case, BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett likes the prospects for Seelos' pipeline. Last week, the biotech announced that it had completed enrollment in a pivotal proof-of-concept study evaluating SLS-002 in treating acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder.

Seelos also has two other clinical-stage candidates. It's evaluating SLS-005 in phase 2 studies for three neurodegenerative disorders: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), rare genetic disease Sanfilippo syndrome, and oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Now what

The drugmaker should report key data from its study of SLS-002 in the second quarter of this year. Seelos also plans to advance SLS-005 into a pivotal phase 2b/3 clinical study targeting ALS in the first half of the year.

10 stocks we like better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Seelos Therapeutics Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.