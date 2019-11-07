Why SeaWorld Stock Jumped Thursday

What happened

Shares of theme park company SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) rose sharply on Thursday. The stock was up as much as 17.1% but has settled at a gain of 12.2% as of 1:35 p.m. EST.

Bad weather and overly lavish spending on marketing took a toll on SeaWorld's third-quarter results. But investors seem upbeat about the company's full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance and a new CEO.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Third-quarter revenue fell 2% year over year to $473.7 million as attendance decreased 2.6%. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 2.6% to $206.9 million.

Though management said it was pleased with its progress on optimizing its business and operations, it was disappointed with its financial results during the period. "We estimate the number of weather days impacting the quarter for our Florida parks increased by almost 50% compared to the prior year quarter," said SeaWorld's interim CEO Marc Swanson. Further, Swanson said the company's operational progress was "masked in the quarter by a significant overspend in marketing expense of approximately $9.5 million related to less disciplined management of certain marketing related costs." The interim CEO said SeaWorld has taken action to address this overspend in order to prevent it from happening in the future.

Now what

Starting Nov. 11, SeaWorld will be led by Sergio Rivera. He was previously chief executive of ILG's vacation ownership segment. He has also served as president of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide's Americas segment.

Rivera apparently joins SeaWorld at a good time. Management said in its third-quarter earnings call that it now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be at the high end of its guidance range.

10 stocks we like better than SeaWorld Entertainment

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SeaWorld Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.