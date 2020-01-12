Why Seattle Genetics Stock Skyrocketed 102% in 2019

What happened

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN), a pioneer in developing antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to treat cancer, soared 102% in 2019, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That performance made it one of the year's better-performing large-cap healthcare stocks. For context, the S&P 500 index returned 31.5% in 2019.

(In 2020, Seattle Genetics stock is down 1.7% through Jan. 10, compared with the S&P 500's 1.1% return.)

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Seattle Genetics stock was roughly tracking the market until September. Then came several main catalysts that lifted off the stock.

Data by YCharts.

On Sept. 28, the company released encouraging results of its phase 1 trial for EV-103 targeted at urothelial cancer, the most common type of bladder cancer. The next day it followed with an announcement of positive results from a phase 2 trial for its tucatinib drug, in combination with trastuzumab (Herceptin), in treating patients with HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Following the weekend release of these two announcements, shares rose 12.4% on Monday, Sept. 30.

On Oct. 21, shares popped 15.4% after Seattle Genetics announced positive topline results from its pivotal trial of tucatinib in locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The study compared using tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine to using trastuzumab and capecitabine alone. The company said it would submit a new drug application for this indication in the first quarter of 2020.

Investors have been enthused about Seattle Genetics' prospects for some time, as this 10-year chart shows:

Data by YCharts.

Now what

2020 promises to be chock-full of news on the pipeline front for this promising biotech. While the company hasn't yet scheduled a date for the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results, they should come out in early to-mid-February.

10 stocks we like better than Seattle Genetics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Seattle Genetics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Seattle Genetics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.