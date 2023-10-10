Why Seasonal Tokens Are A Potentially Safer Bet Than Memecoins Like PEPE, Shiba Inu & Dogecoin

Emerging from the 2008 financial crisis, cryptocurrency promises a revamped financial system that's efficient, cost-effective and eliminates intermediaries. But it's not just about financial liberation; it's about selling aspirations.

The crypto industry, though still in its infancy, is marked by its volatility, offering ordinary investors a quick route to achieving their financial dreams. Memecoins, like Pepe, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin stand out in this sector. While they've made some immensely wealthy, many have faced substantial losses.

The appeal of memecoins is a double-edged sword. Even if market enthusiasm can momentarily overshadow their lack of tangible value, investors often overlook the fact that there's a collective interest in maintaining the hype. As a result, while some see their investments multiply by 100x up to 1000x, many experience drastic declines when the focus shifts to more fundamentally sound projects.

However, what if there was a way to generate returns beyond the frenzy of speculation of memecoins? Enter Seasonal Tokens. As pioneers in Sharia-compliant cryptocurrencies, they harness price seasonality, offering stable and ethical investment avenues in the unpredictable crypto world.

The ABCs of Seasonal Tokens

Seasonal Tokens are ethical wealth-building tokens that aren't purely speculative. Traders can swap among four tokens: Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, aiming to trade high-value tokens for lower-value ones.

Unlike single-asset cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, Seasonal Tokens offer returns from price growth and increased token numbers through active trading. This is driven by market seasonality, central to the Seasonal Tokens model.

Think of an orchard where apple prices vary predictably with the seasons. High yields mean lower prices, while scarcity raises them. This price fluctuation represents seasonality. Just as farmers use this to predict market changes, Seasonal Tokens allow traders to capitalize on expertise over mere chance.

The Mechanics Of Seasonal Tokens

The four Seasonal tokens (Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter) are trustless, decentralized cryptocurrencies mined via proof-of-work (PoW). These tokens are designed to oscillate around each other over several years, facilitating investors in maximizing their holdings via simple token swaps – trading pricier tokens for more affordable ones.

This is possible since every token is theoretically designed to cycle from being the most scarce and hence most valuable, to the most abundant and hence cheapest as seen below:

For example, trading 6 Winter tokens for 8 Spring tokens during Winter halves the total token count. Later, the 8 Spring tokens might be exchanged for 10 Winter tokens as Spring undergoes its halving and becomes the most valuable. Mathematically, this approach ensures a net token increase after every trade, making it more advantageous than just holding a single type of token.

Seasonal Tokens: Cyclical vs Narrative Trading

The answer to why Seasonal Tokens are arguably superior to memecoin trading lies in the difference between narrative and cyclical trading.

Cyclical trading involves swapping tokens within a market based on foreseeable supply and demand changes. On the other hand, narrative trading focuses on trading themed tokens, like dog coins, driven by current cryptocurrency trends and hype.

While narrative trading might offer higher short-term gains than cyclical trading, it's less consistent and efficient. Market sentiment is fickle and hard to predict, making steady returns challenging. Price influencers range from an Elon Musk tweet about Dogecoin to broader tech market sentiments – given crypto's close ties – or updates on other projects.

Seasonal Tokens: The Power Of Compounding

Cyclical trading with Seasonal Tokens doesn't guarantee against dollar-value losses, but it can mitigate losses by letting traders increase their total assets. It can potentially surpass basic buy-and-hold tactics, as users grow their wealth in tokens rather than holding static amounts of DOGE, PEPE, or SHIBA Inu.

A clever way Seasonal Tokens facilitate this is through relative price charts, which represent each token's price by dividing it by the four tokens' average value. This unique presentation method negates external factors' influence, such as news events, influential personalities and speculative sources, since these factors affect all token prices uniformly.

Source - Seasonal Tokens YouTube Channel

Beyond Memecoins – The Future Of Seasonal Tokens

Overall, while memecoins can be fun and entertaining bets, at the end of the day trading them is tantamount to gambling. These tokens have little to no intrinsic value and are propped up by hype and sentiment. For serious traders looking for more sustainable and strategic methods to build wealth, Seasonal Tokens are a great pick. By leveraging the cyclical opportunities presented by price seasonality, traders are able to potentially profit irrespective of market conditions.

Featured photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.