Why Seagate Technology Stock Was Winning This Week

Key Points

The veteran memory storage company posted strong results to kick off its fiscal 2026.

It blew past analyst estimates for both revenue and profitability in its first quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Seagate Technology Plc ›

So far this earnings season, one of the top beneficiaries of analyst price target raises has been computer storage specialist Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX). Week-to-date as of late Thursday night, the company's shares were up by almost 15%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, thanks to a number of hikes after the company published its latest earnings release.

A good start to the new (fiscal) year

On Tuesday, Seagate unveiled its first quarter of fiscal 2026 figures. These showed that the tech hardware company's revenue ballooned by 21% year over year to $2.63 billion for the period. That was well higher than the $2.55 billion consensus analyst estimate.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) surged even higher, racing 73% higher to $583 million, or $2.61 per share. This also topped the average prognosticator expectation, which was $2.40 per share.

On top of that, Seagate also raised its dividend, although not by a significant amount. The next quarterly payout will be $0.74 per share, up from the current level of $0.72.

Join the party

In the wake of that earnings release, analysts tripped over themselves publishing bullish revisions of their Seagate takes, with a host of them raising their price targets.

One voice among this crowd was TD Cowen's Krish Sankar, who enacted a very hefty raise on the stock, to $270 per share from his preceding $175. He maintained his buy recommendation, unsurprisingly. According to reports, Sankar opined that the hard disk drive (HDD) market is moving into an up cycle, while Seagate management has shown good discipline with capital expenditures of late.

Should you invest $1,000 in Seagate Technology Plc right now?

Before you buy stock in Seagate Technology Plc, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Seagate Technology Plc wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,442!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,127!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,071% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.