Why Seagate (STX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Seagate (STX) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this electronic storage maker, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Seagate, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $2.34 per share, which is a change of +81.4% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Seagate has increased 9.7% because four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $8.77 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +55.5%.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Seagate. Over the past month, five estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 7.01%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Seagate currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Seagate have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 8.5% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

