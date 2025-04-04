Why Sea Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), the leading e-commerce powerhouse in Southeast Asia, were down 11% as of 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In total this week, Sea's shares have slid 16% as volatility hit the markets after the United States announced tariffs on many of the countries in the company's region.

However, the tariffs don't actually impact Sea's operations, making its recent sell-off from this contagion a potential opportunity for investors.

Sea-sawing along with volatility

If anything, Sea's recent share price decline may be more of a "breather" for the stock after it had doubled over the last year as the company continued its incredible turnaround.

In 2024, Sea grew revenue by 29%, while its net income nearly tripled. What makes these results particularly exciting for investors is that it was broad-based across all three of Sea's business segments: e-commerce (Shopee), digital financial services (SeaMoney), and digital entertainment (Garena).

Shopee and SeaMoney grew revenue by 38% and 35% during the year, while Garena delivered an increase in bookings of 19%. Better yet, all three segments reported positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), with overall adjusted EBITDA rising 66% in 2024.

Armed with roughly $10 billion in cash on hand, Sea is well funded to continue growing two of its key growth areas: its upstart Brazilian e-commerce unit and its lending segment.

In Q4, Sea grew its e-commerce monthly active users by 40% in Brazil, alongside a second straight quarter of break-even adjusted EBITDA. Meanwhile, its lending unit grew loan principal outstanding by 60% while maintaining a low non-performing loan ratio of 1.2%.

Now trading at just 27.9 times forward earnings, Sea's promising growth potential looks attractively priced.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

