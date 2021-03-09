Why Sea Limited Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were climbing higher today, riding a huge buying wave in high-growth tech stocks as Treasury yields pulled back, encouraging a "risk-on" day as investors piled back into riskier assets like growth stocks.

The stock closed up 10.8% as the Nasdaq gained 3.7%.

Image source: Sea Limited.

So what

There was no company-specific news out on Sea, but the digital gaming and e-commerce company has been highly volatile in recent weeks as tech stocks have pulled back. The Southeast Asian tech giant soared over the last year as all of its businesses, including mobile games, e-commerce, and digital payments, have gotten significant tailwinds from the pandemic. Revenue doubled in its most recent quarter, showing why the company has attracted so much investor attention over the last year.

Yesterday, Macquarie upgraded the stock from neutral to outperform and analyst Zhiwei Foo raised his price target on the stock from $124 to $280. Foo said the weakness related to rising yields was a good opportunity to add to the stock and was encouraged the company's recent guidance, which called for 38% in digital entertainment in bookings in 2021, and e-commerce sales to more than double.

Now what

Over the near term, Sea Limited shares are likely to be volatile along with the broader high-growth tech sector as investors respond to rising bond yields and the prospects of reopening as the pandemic fades. Over the longer term, Sea's strong guidance for 2021 should give investors confidence that this is more than just a pandemic story.

10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.