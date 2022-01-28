Why Sea Limited Stock Dropped Before Climbing on Friday

What happened

After initially falling, shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) climbed higher on Friday, increasing as much as 4.5%. As of 2:49 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 4.2%.

The e-commerce, gaming, and payments platform was on the receiving end of a downgrade by a Wall Street analyst, but the news was better than it first appeared.

Goldman Sachs analyst Miang Chuen Koh removed Sea Limited from the firm's conviction buy list, but maintained a buy rating on stock, while simultaneously lowering the price target to $300, down from $460.

The analyst posited the mid- to long-term fundamentals for Sea Limited remain strong, but given the recent market environment, he thinks the near-term visibility remains challenging.

For investors with a long-term investing horizon, this sounds more like an opportunity than a challenge.

Like so many technology companies, Sea Limited's stock has been crushed by the recent tech rout, falling more than 64% since hitting new highs in early November. This corresponds roughly with the timing of the broader market decline. As a result, the S&P 500 is down more than 9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has lost roughly 16%.

Even after the recent drubbing, Sea Limited stock isn't cheap when measured using traditional metrics. It has a valuation of 8, when a reasonable a price-to-sales ratio is generally considered to be between 1 and 2. For perspective, however, the valuation hasn't been this low in nearly three years.

Additionally, investors award some companies with a higher valuation due to their exceptional growth rates, and that certainly applies in this case. In the 2021 third quarter, Sea Limited's revenue grew 122% year over year, while gross profit surged 148%.

The selling has simply gone too far. Analysts' consensus estimates are calling for 2021 full-year revenue of $9.76 billion, which would represent year-over-year growth of more than 120%. While the company isn't yet profitable, this is the result of non-cash expenses, having generated free cash flow of $342 million over the past year.

This may be a rare opportunity to get Sea Limited shares at a discount.

