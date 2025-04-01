Why Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $132.46, marking a +1.51% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.67% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 342.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.98 billion, up 31.45% from the year-ago period.

SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $22.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +148.21% and +30.76%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.7% increase. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.28, so one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

