Why Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $41.87, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.84% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Sea Limited Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion, up 17.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 31.58% decrease. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.21.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

