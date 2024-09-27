Why Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $94.31, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

The company's stock has climbed by 22.33% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 883.33%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.05 billion, showing a 17.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $16.25 billion, indicating changes of +47.79% and +25.08%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.67 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.