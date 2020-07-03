Markets
SE

Why Sea Limited Shares Rose 34% Last Month

Contributor
Anders Bylund The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) gained 34.4% in June 2020, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online gaming specialist didn't have much news to share last month, but the stock continued a dramatic climb that tripled Sea's stock price in six months. You could call June's surge a logical continuation of Sea's 44% rise in May.

So what

The Shopee online shopping storefront posted 74% year-over-year revenue growth in May's first-quarter report, while the Garena-branded digital entertainment group saw 30% higher sales. Sea's dual focus on e-commerce services and online games is a perfect recipe for success under the COVID-19 lockdowns that continue to paralyze the global economy in many ways.

Sea Limited's corporate logo, including the tagline: Connecting the dots.

Image source: Sea Limited.

Now what

Sea didn't have much to say last month, but analysts were heaping praise over the company and stock. JPMorgan raised its price target on Sea from $79 to $127 per share near the end of June, followed by a $130 price target from Stephens.

Stephens analyst Jeff Cohen underscored the high-quality demographics in Sea's Southeast Asian target markets and suggested that the company could expand its gaming and e-commerce services to new markets in the region.

This isn't a cheap stock, trading at 22 times trailing sales with negative earnings and cash flows. Sea is expanding its user base and chasing top-line growth with the pedal to the metal, leaving profit-taking for some undefined point many years down the road.

10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular