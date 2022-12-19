Why Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this shipping company, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- has this insight at its core.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Scorpio Tankers, strong agreement among the covering analysts in revising earnings estimates upward has resulted in meaningful improvement in consensus estimates for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $4.75 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +701.27%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Scorpio Tankers has increased 23.36% because three estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $12.23 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +393.29% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Scorpio Tankers. Over the past month, four estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 10.16%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Scorpio Tankers earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Scorpio Tankers have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 8.2% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.