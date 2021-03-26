Why Science Applications International Stock Is Tumbling Today

What happened

Shares of Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) fell on Friday following the defense tech company's earnings release. Results weren't bad, but the guidance threw investors for a loop. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT, shares were down 18%.

So what

After markets closed Thursday, Science Applications International reported fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share, easily beating the $1.45 estimate. But revenue came in a little light, and a lot of that beat was tied to tax rates and other non-operations factors.

The real disappointment was the company's outlook. It said it expects fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings between $6 and $6.25 per share on revenue of $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion. That's well below the consensus estimate of $7.20 per share on $7.62 billion in sales.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company's book-to-bill, a measure of how much business came in during the quarter compared to how much was billed out, was an anemic 0.4. In the quarter, Science Applications International adjusted its backlog down by $2.2 billion due to "open unfulfilled contracts, that in our judgment, may not be converted to future sales."

The forecast caught Wall Street off guard, prompting a downgrade at Stifel to hold from buy, and a price target cut at Citi to $105 from $115.

Now what

The market is rightfully reacting to the company's surprising pessimism. It seemingly went out of its way to reset expectations for 2022 and beyond.

There is at least some reason to hope things are not as bad as suggested, and that Science Applications International is being overly conservative. The company has very little business up for recompete in the coming quarters, meaning the bookings and backlog numbers should be stable. Revenue could end up conservative if some of that $2.2 billion in backlog adjustments eventually does get fulfilled.

Looking past fiscal 2022, government IT companies like Science Applications International have significant opportunities to pick up new business as the Pentagon and other agencies try to cut costs by off-loading systems management work to third parties. It is also a sector that has seen a lot of consolidation, although Science Applications International -- with its $4.5 billion market capitalization -- would be a big morsel for a competitor to swallow.

In the meantime, the company does expect to generate solid free cash flow of $430 million to $470 million in fiscal 2022 to help ride out the storm. There is a lot of risk here, but for those with patience and tolerance for the uncertainty, this could be a great opportunity to pick up shares.

10 stocks we like better than Science Applications International

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Science Applications International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.