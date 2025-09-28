Why the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Could Be a Top Choice for Dividend Investors in 2025

Key Points The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF tops the competition with its 3.8% yield.

The fund focuses on strong dividend stocks with superior fundamentals.

10 stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ›

For income investors, the only thing better than dividend stocks are dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With a dividend ETF, you get all the benefits of a dividend stock -- including a regular payout -- but you also have the advantage of diversification.

Face it: Unless you are investing in a stock like Nvidia that's in the middle of an unprecedented run, it can be challenging to identify the best stocks that can offer long-term growth. And Nvidia's stingy payout of $0.01 per quarter isn't worth the time if you are seeking income.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Fortunately, there are quite a few dividend ETFs on the market, but in my eyes, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) is the best of the bunch for 2025.

About the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

This ETF is offered by Charles Schwab Asset Management, one of the leading financial firms on Wall Street. The ETF tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, which includes stocks that have a track record of consistent payouts. Stocks in the fund are also carefully screened for superior fundamentals compared to their peers.

The SCHD ETF is a passively-managed fund, which keeps the expense ratio at a low 0.06%, or $6 in annual fees per $10,000 invested, far below what you'd find in an actively-managed fund. It has $71 billion in total net assets.

Top holdings of the ETF represent dividend-friendly sectors such as healthcare, consumer, industrial, and energy stocks.

Top 10 Holdings Portfolio Weight Dividend Yield Sector AbbVie 4.22% 3.0% Healthcare ConocoPhillips 4.10% 3.3% Energy Chevron 4.09% 4.3% Energy Home Depot 4.08% 2.2% Consumer cyclical Lockheed Martin 4.08% 2.7% Industrial Cisco Systems 4.04% 2.4% Technology Verizon Communications 4.01% 6.4% Communication services Amgen 3.99% 3.4% Healthcare Altria Group 3.97% 6.5% Consumer defensive Coca-Cola 3.91% 3.1% Consumer defensive

One thing to know about investing in a dividend ETF: While the payout schedule is consistent, the amount that you'll get may not be. Dividend ETFs collect dividends from the stocks of companies they hold and then pass them on to ETF shareholders on a regular basis. Because the companies have different schedules for their dividend payouts, the ETF's distributions will vary each quarter.

Why the SCHD ETF works for dividend investors in 2025

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is one of the biggest and best-known dividend ETFs in the market. What you may not realize is that it also provides one of the highest dividend yields you can find. Compared to other funds in its class, the SCHD ETF stands out as you can see below.

As shown above, the SCHD gives income investors both yield and quality. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF provides a yield more than a full percentage point lower. And compared to broader index funds, the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF offers about a 2.1% yield, while the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust yields just 0.5%. For investors who are seeking income, the appeal of the Schwab ETF is clear.

The bottom line

If there's any concern regarding this ETF, it's a limited exposure to the technology sector. Tech has been the best-performing sector on Wall Street for years, and while the fund holds some decent tech names, many of the best-performing tech stocks don't offer a dividend that allows them to be included in its holdings.

Investors who prioritize dividend stocks would still do well to choose the SCHD ETF as part of their balanced portfolio. But if you also want to make sure you're tapping into major trends like artificial intelligence, it would be wise to also put some money into a tech ETF or a basket of top-performing tech stocks.

Should you invest $1,000 in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Patrick Sanders has positions in Invesco QQQ Trust and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Amgen, Chevron, Cisco Systems, Home Depot, Nvidia, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.