Why Schrodinger Stock Just Jumped Another 7%

What happened

Physics-based software maker and drug researcher Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) had an amazing day Thursday, as its shares shot up 33.3% on a positive note from Citron Research.

Today, we're seeing the sequel to that news as Schrodinger shares climbed another 6.7% through 12:40 p.m. EST, after being up as much as 15% earlier Friday.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Only two weeks ago, Schrodinger was a brand-new IPO trading for just $17 a share. How can that stock, and this stock that costs three times as much, be the same stock?

And yet, if you buy Citron's argument that Schrodinger is basically the drug development equivalent of Tesla -- able to disrupt markets in a single bound -- then maybe it does make sense. After all, Citron says Schrodinger is worth $80 a share. If you believe that, then the stock's current $51 share price is still actually a bargain, and there's no reason not to buy it.

Now what

There may be one reason, though, such as the fact that Schrodinger has never earned a profit, nor produced any positive free cash flow. Or another reason, like the fact that while it's growing, Schrodinger's sales are up only about 38% over the past two years -- impressive to be sure, but maybe not "200% stock price profits in two weeks" impressive.

Then again, if an analyst argues that 39 times sales is a valuation too cheap to resist, maybe logic isn't exactly that analyst's forte.

10 stocks we like better than Schrödinger, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Schrödinger, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.