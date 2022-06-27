Why Scholar Rock Stock Flew High Today

What happened

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) had jumped by more than 25.8% as of 2:32 p.m. ET on Monday after it disclosed in a financial filing that one of its directors, a venture capital investor named Amir Nashat, had purchased upward of $5.87 million worth of the company's shares on June 22. Nashat also purchased 299,498 of its warrants, which can be exercised at a price of $7.35 through the end of 2025.

So what

The investor is a high-ranking executive at the venture capital group Polaris Partners, which invests in biotechnology businesses like Scholar Rock.

Plus, the shares and warrants are both held by the venture capital firm rather than by Nashat directly, though he does independently own a small number of shares. This means that there is a very good chance the biotech industry experts at Polaris Partners believe that Scholar Rock, which is one of their portfolio companies, is going to do something that makes its share price go way up.

Now what

Scholar Rock is currently running a phase 3 clinical trial investigating whether its candidate called apitegromab is safe and effective for treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). For a major investor to double down, it's likely that management is seeing something quite favorable in the interim results.

But Scholar Rock has kept mum so far, and the trial won't be done until June 2024 at the very earliest. Keep an eye out for any releases about how things are going, as they're likely to bode extremely well for the drug's eventual approval.

10 stocks we like better than Scholar Rock Holding Corp

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Scholar Rock Holding Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.