Why Is SBA Communications (SBAC) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for SBA Communications (SBAC). Shares have added about 4.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is SBA Communications due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

SBA Communications' Q2 AFFO Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

SBA Communications reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $3.29, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Moreover, the figure marked a rise of 1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Results reflected a marginal improvement in site leasing revenues. It continues to benefit from the addition of sites to its portfolio. However, lower revenues posted by site development hurt the results to some extent. The company lowered its 2024 outlook.

Quarterly total revenues decreased 2.7% year over year to $660.5 million. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $664.5 million.

Brendan Cavanagh, president and CEO of the company, said, “New business execution in the U.S. continued at a similar pace to the levels we have experienced the last few quarters, and internationally, we saw a pick-up in new leasing activity that will increase the full year revenue contribution from new leases and amendments.”

Quarter in Detail

Site-leasing revenues increased marginally year over year to $626.5 million. Quarterly Site-leasing revenues consisted of domestic site-leasing revenues of $463.2 million and international site-leasing revenues of $163.3 million. The domestic cash site-leasing revenues came in at $457.4 million, growing 1.6% year over year. International cash site leasing revenues came in at $163.6 million, decreasing 2.9% year over year.

However, site development revenues decreased 35% year over year to $34 million.

The site-leasing operating profit was $512.3 million, marking a marginal increase year over year. Moreover, 98.7% of SBA Communications’ total operating profit in the quarter came from site leasing.

The overall operating income rose 46.9% to $354.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $467.1 million, decreasing 1%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 71.3% from 70.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Portfolio Activity

In the second quarter, SBA Communications acquired 117 communication sites for a total cash consideration of $26.5 million. The company also built 100 towers during this period. It owned or operated 39,744 communication sites as of Jun 30, 2024, of which 17,461 were in the United States and its territories and 22,283 internationally.

SBA Communications also spent $13.3 million to purchase land and easements and extend lease terms. Total cash capital expenditure was $91.6 million in the reported quarter, of which $78.5 million represented discretionary and $13.1 million was non-discretionary.

Subsequent to the quarter’s end, SBA Communications purchased or is under contract to buy 106 communication sites for a total consideration of $49.3 million in cash. It expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the second quarter, SBA Communications generated nearly $425.6 million of net cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago quarter’s $486.9 million.

As of Jun 30, 2024, it had $309.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term restricted cash and short-term investments, up from $261.8 million recorded as of Mar 31, 2024. SBA Communications ended the quarter with a net debt-to-annualized adjusted EBITDA of 6.4X.

As of Jul 29, 2024, the company had $30 million outstanding under the $2 billion revolving credit facility.

In April 2024, SBA Communications repurchased 0.4 million shares of its Class A common stock for $93.9 million. After this, it had $204.7 million of authorization remaining under its $1 billion stock repurchase plan.

2024 Guidance Lowered

SBA Communications now expects AFFO per share in the range of $13.06-$13.43, down from the prior guided range of $13.09-$13.46.

Site-leasing revenues are now projected to be $2,507-$2,527 million, revised downwards from $2,517-$2,537 million guided earlier. Site-development revenue guidance range is revised downwards to $135 million and $145 million from the previous guidance of $140 million and $160 million.

Further, the adjusted EBITDA has been decreased to $1,876-$1,896 million from $1,889-$1,909 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, SBA Communications has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, SBA Communications has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

SBA Communications belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, SL Green (SLG), has gained 0.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2024.

SL Green reported revenues of $135.56 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -18.2%. EPS of -$0.04 for the same period compares with $1.43 a year ago.

For the current quarter, SL Green is expected to post earnings of $1.24 per share, indicating a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.7% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for SL Green. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

