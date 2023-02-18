Why Saving Cash in a Jar Might Be Easier Than Saving in the Bank

For the past few years, my kids have been getting some of their birthday and holiday gifts in cash form. Now, we're not talking about huge sums of money -- rather, $25 here and $50 there. But from the moment they started getting that money, my husband and I have made a point to teach them to put their cash into their savings accounts.

Of course, this is often met with resistance, at least from my 8-year-old twins. My 11-year-old is more on board with the idea of keeping money in an actual bank.

Save: This credit card has one of the longest 0% intro APR periods around

More: Save while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

But the way my daughters see it, they like to actually watch their savings grow. And keeping bills in a piggy bank lends to that.

I understand their logic. And it's one some adults might follow, too. But while you may find it easier to keep your savings in actual cash, putting your money into the bank is a far better bet.

The upside of keeping your money in a savings account

Let's say you're trying to meet a savings goal, so you buy a large jar and fill it with bills whenever you have the opportunity. It can be really motivating to watch that jar getting all filled up. And so it's easy to see why some people might prefer to keep their savings in actual cash that they can see and touch when they want to.

But putting your money into a savings account is a much better bet for a few reasons. First, when you keep physical cash around, you never know when it might get lost or stolen. You might, for example, take some bills out of your cash jar to count them, only to accidentally drop a $20 behind your dresser.

In the case of my daughters, I don't really trust them not to lose physical bills. With adults, losing physical cash is less likely. But it could happen. However, if you have $300 and you put it into the bank and don't take a withdrawal, your money won't get lost.

Of course, to make sure your money is really protected, you'll need to check to see if your bank is FDIC-insured. You can use this tool to do so.

Plus, when you keep your money in a savings account, you get to earn interest on it. And that could allow it to grow into a larger sum over time.

There are many high-yield savings accounts paying over 4% interest these days. So let's say you put $1,000 into a savings account and snag a 4% interest rate on it. After a year, you'll have earned an extra $40. If you keep that cash in a jar in your bedroom, you won't earn anything extra on it.

A different way to motivate yourself

It's easy to see why watching your savings grow can be appealing. But if you put your money into a savings account, you can always check your balance weekly, monthly, or at whatever schedule works best for you and track your progress that way.

Another good bet? Set up an automatic transfer from your checking account to your savings at the start of each month. That's a great way to help ensure you stay on track with your savings goals.

These savings accounts are FDIC insured and could earn you more than 12x your bank

Many people are missing out on guaranteed returns as their money languishes in a big bank savings account earning next to no interest. Our picks of the best online savings accounts can earn you more than 12x the national average savings account rate. Click here to uncover the best-in-class picks that landed a spot on our shortlist of the best savings accounts for 2023.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.