Why Saudi Aramco Should Trade at a Discount to Exxon Mobil

The oil giant’s attributes and drawbacks mean it should trade at a premium to emerging market competitors but a discount to Western oil companies, Bernstein analysts write.

Saudi Aramco is expected to start trading in December on the Tadawul, a small Saudi stock exchange. The state-controlled oil-and-gas company is expected to be the largest publicly traded company ever, with a valuation of over $1 trillion. But for investors looking to grab a piece of the offering—and it will only be open to institutions with more than $500 million in assets—it’s still not entirely clear how to value it.

Investors tend to use comparable companies, or “comps,” to determine how to value a new offering. It’s easier to track a new company’s value if you can compare its attributes to something that already has a market value.

Saudi Arabia clearly wants its stock to trade like a Western oil major—such as Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP (BP), Total (TOT), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA). Those stocks trade at an average valuation of 12.6 times expected 2020 earnings. Major oil companies in emerging market countries tend to trade at a substantial discount—currently 7.8 times earnings—Bernstein analysts Neil Beveridge and Oswald Clint note in a report on Wednesday.

“Emerging market oil majors trade at a 30-40% discount to developed market oil majors on most valuation metrics despite having comparable performance metrics (returns, reserves, production growth and operating margins),” they wrote. “We believe this discount reflects country risk and government ownership which can often lead to misalignment between minority interests and management.”

The Bernstein analysts argue that the Saudi government does have a case for a premium valuation, largely because it has the most reserves in the world by far and the lowest cost of accessing those reserves. This would result in better pricing on a price-to-book or price-to-cash-flow basis. It has enormous assets and strong margins that should result in strong cash flow.

But the company also has several limitations. Its earnings are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of just 1% a year for the next three years, a discount to Western oil majors, the analysts note. And the fact that it’s government-controlled should be a serious concern for investors.

“This will have an impact on future production policy and appointment of key directors and management personnel,” Beveridge and Clint wrote. “While Aramco does little national service today, this could change in the future given how important Aramco is to the Saudi economy.”

The company’s attributes and drawbacks mean it should trade at a premium to emerging market competitors but a discount to Western oil companies, they argue.

“On balance we believe that it is not justified for Aramco to trade at a premium to western oil majors, although it should probably trade at a premium to other emerging market oil majors given the quality of the asset base,” they wrote. “In this case a 6-7% dividend yield is not unreasonable, in our view.”

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

