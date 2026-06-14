Why Satellite-Servicing Leaders May Beat Launch Stocks Over the Long Term

Key Points

In-orbit servicing and orbital debris removal may be underappreciated opportunities.

Two companies are active early leaders in this niche, which may expand in the coming decades.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

As low Earth orbit grows crowded, the economics of space are shifting toward services that keep satellites alive and debris in check. Discover why in-orbit servicing, life extension, and removal could become powerful, recurring revenue engines in the video below.

*This video was published on Jun 12, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

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Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Sanmeet Deo, CFA has positions in Tesla. Tim Beyers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.