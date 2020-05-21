Why Sanofi (SNY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Sanofi in Focus

Based in Paris, Sanofi (SNY) is in the Medical sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -4.9%. Currently paying a dividend of $1.21 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.46%. In comparison, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's yield is 2.57%, while the S&P 500's yield is 2.09%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.17 is up 1.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Sanofi has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.86%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Sanofi's current payout ratio is 33%. This means it paid out 33% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SNY expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $3.42 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.01% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SNY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.