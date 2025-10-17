Why Sandisk Stock Was Popping This Week

Key Points

The flash memory specialist benefited from the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade spat.

It's also sure to do well with the recent rise in flash memory prices.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

This was a good week to be invested in veteran flash memory specialist Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). Seemingly positive developments in international trade, increasing prices for its stock in trade, and several bullish analyst moves combined to give a nice lift to the stock. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Sandisk was up by over 23% week to date as of early Friday morning.

Truth about tariffs?

The rally boosting Sandisk stock began early in the week. On Monday, President Donald Trump seemed to back down some from his at times aggressive stance on China-U.S. trade disagreements.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In a post on his favored social media platform, Truth Social, he stated emphatically that his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, "doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!"

This sparked something of a relief rally in Sandisk, as the company is an active importer of China-made components and as such has much to lose from punitive tariffs imposed on the country. It also happens to co-own a factory there.

Also that day, two analysts tracking the company raised their price targets on its shares. Citigroup's Asiya Merchant lifted hers to $150 per share from her preceding $125, in the process maintaining her buy recommendation. Hanwen Chang at Wells Fargo more than doubled the bank's existing price target, to $115 per share from merely $50, although the bank's recommendation was kept at neutral.

Joining the party

Not to be outdone in the pundit zone, analyst CJ Muse of Cantor Fitzgerald also cranked his Sandisk price target well higher, as part of a wider analysis of artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks. He now feels that Sandisk is worth $180 per share, quite some distance north of his previous fair value assessment of $50.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sandisk right now?

Before you buy stock in Sandisk, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sandisk wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.