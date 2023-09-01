Why Samsara Stock Blasted 13% Higher Today

What happened

Internet of Things (IoT) specialist Samsara (NYSE: IOT) was quite the outlier stock on Friday, zooming 13% skyward in price while the S&P 500 index only crawled 0.2% higher. Investors were impressed by their company's surprise bottom-line profit during its second quarter of fiscal 2024; a convincing revenue beat and better-than-expected guidance didn't hurt, either.

After market hours Thursday, Samsara published those results. These showed that the IoT company earned revenue of just over $219 million for the quarter, a figure that was a robust 43% higher year over year. On the bottom line, according to non-GAAP (adjusted) standards, the company flipped to a profit of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share) from a comparatively deep $18.7 million loss in the year-ago period.

On average, analysts tracking Samsara stock were modeling slightly under $207.5 million for revenue, and a per-share, adjusted net loss of $0.02.

Samsara, which concentrates on IoT processes used by industrial companies, attributed the improvements to its very clear value proposition for clients. It quoted CEO Sanjit Biswas as saying that "we continue to deliver clear, rapid ROI for the world's leading, most complex physical operations organizations."

Samsara also delivered guidance for both its current (third) quarter, and the entirety of this fiscal year. For the latter period, it's anticipating $896 million to $900 million in revenue, and breakeven to $0.02 per share for adjusted net income. Both of those ranges top the average prognosticator forecasts of $873 million and a loss of $0.02, respectively.

