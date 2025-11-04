Why Samsara Inc. (IOT) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the most recent trading day at $38.72, moving -4.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.02% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Samsara Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 71.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $399.44 million, up 24.06% from the year-ago period.

IOT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.77% and +33.45%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Samsara Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Samsara Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Samsara Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 86.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.38, so one might conclude that Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that IOT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

