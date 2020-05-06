Why Sally Beauty Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE: SBH) have popped today, up by 9% as of 1:10 p.m. EDT, after the company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings. The beauty products retailer is in the process of reopening its stores.

So what

Revenue in the fiscal second quarter declined 8% to $871 million, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $870.4 million. Adjusted earnings per share got cut in half to $0.23, which was $0.01 more than what analysts were expecting. Sally Beauty attributed the steep drop in profitability to continued fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which has shuttered many retail businesses. Same-store sales slumped 7% during the quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

"When COVID-19 struck, the Company accomplished an incredibly adept pivot," CEO Chris Brickman said in a statement. "I would like to recognize the amazing people at SBH who in a few short weeks pivoted the Company to dramatically reduce our cost structure and manage cash, aggressively reinforce liquidity, accelerate the roll-out of in-demand delivery service models, and manage through a massive increase in online demand."

Now what

Sally Beauty started to slowly reopen stores last month in line with local regulations. As of last week, approximately 1,100 of the company's retail stores in North America were open to the public, with 1,500 locations offering curbside pickup. Sally Beauty operates around 3,700 total stores.

The company finished the quarter with $364 million in cash on the balance sheet and has taken steps to cut costs such as furloughing corporate employees, reducing marketing spending, and cutting executive compensation. Sally Beauty also recently increased the capacity of its revolver, which now offers $620 million in available credit.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19-related uncertainty, Sally Beauty did not issue guidance for the next quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Sally Beauty Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sally Beauty Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.