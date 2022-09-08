Why Salesforce Trounced the Market on Thursday

What happened

These days, there's a host of video streaming services, some of which are well known to both the general and the business public. It's safe to say that Salesforce's (NYSE: CRM) Salesforce+ isn't one of them.

Yet the specialty streamer has teamed up with one of the biggest names in broadcasting, and on the strength of that, investors pushed Salesforce stock more than 2% higher Thursday. That eclipsed the 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.

Salesforce is partnering with no less an entity than monster broadcaster Comcast's NBCUniversal TV unit. Thursday morning, the two formally introduced The Shift. In Salesforce's words, this is "a new branded video series showing how seven high-growth organizations took on digital transformation during heavy market headwinds -- and made it through."



Squarely aimed at business people and other fans of corporate TV, the show will premiere the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17 during a paid-programming block of content on NBCUniversal's CNBC. It will also be available on demand at not only Salesforce+, but also on Comcast's flagship streamer Peacock and CNBC's website.



The Shift is part of a broader partnership between Salesforce and Comcast. The two companies signed a seven-year deal in June 2021, originally covering content related to the Olympics and the Paralympic Games. This arrangement has since been expanded to include other types of programming.



Salesforce is certainly not a Netflix or Walt Disney, which are aiming to score as many paying customers as possible for their streaming services. Rather, Salesforce+ is likely more an attempt to strengthen its brand by pushing video content out to likely users or even clients of the customer relationship-management specialist. The tie-up with Comcast feels like a neat and effective way to do that.

