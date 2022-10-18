Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were up as much as 7.5% at the market open this morning after news that value-investment firm Starboard Value LP had acquired a stake in the company. As of 11:42 a.m. ET, the stock was holding a 3.4% gain on the day so far, outperforming the blue chip heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Market sentiment has turned the corner after a brutal sell-off last week. But the Starboard news could be a strong signal to investors that Salesforce is starting to reach value territory after falling 40% year to date.

So what

Starboard Value is an investment advisor based in New York that looks for "deeply undervalued" companies. Salesforce is a fast-growing member of the Dow Jones. The company's blue chip status and attractive growth profile is going to attract the attention of notable hedge-fund investors as the stock falls.

Looking at the stock's trading history, it's a rare opportunity to scoop up a high-quality company at a lower valuation. The shares are currently trading at their lowest price-to-sales (P/S) ratio since the 2008 market crash. This is while management recently iterated on its lastearnings calla commitment to improve free cash flow margin while delivering more revenue growth.

This is welcome news to value investors who have avoided the stock for a long time over its high valuation and lack of profitability. Management was favoring plowing resources back into the business to drive growth.

Now what

Salesforce delivered revenue growth of 22% year over year in the second quarter. However, management expects growth to slow to 14% in the third quarter. Some market participants are worried about a possible slowdown in cloud-services spending heading into next year, but the stock has already priced in a lot of bad news.

Considering its dominant position in the growing customer relationship-management market, Salesforce is one of the more attractive growth stocks to consider buying during the current market downturn.

