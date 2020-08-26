Markets
CRM

Why Salesforce Stock Soared 26% to a New All-Time High Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) rocketed 26% to a record high of $272.32 on Wednesday, following the release of the cloud computing leader's outstanding fiscal 2021 second-quarter results. 

So what

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, Salesforce's revenue climbed 29% year over year to $5.15 billion. The cloud software giant enjoyed broad-based growth across all of its business segments. Revenue in its sales, service, marketing/commerce, and platform divisions rose 13%, 20%, 21%, and 66%, respectively. 

A person points to an upwardly sloping line that glows at its apex.

Salesforce's stock surged on Wednesday. Image source: Getty Images.

Better still, Salesforce's adjusted earnings per share soared 118% to $1.44. Even after excluding a $0.58 gain on its strategic investments, the company's adjusted EPS still rose more than 30%.  

"It's humbling to have had one of the best quarters in Salesforce's history against the backdrop of multiple crises seriously affecting our communities around the world," CEO Marc Benioff said in a press release.

Now what

Salesforce is positioned to benefit from the digital transformation megatrend perhaps more than any other company. Companies of all sorts are adopting Salesforce's cloud-based software, which makes it easier to conduct business remotely. Salesforce is also a leader in areas such as data aggregation, integration, and visualization, which are growing increasingly important as companies seek to harness actionable insights from a wide variety of information sources. These powerful tailwinds are fueling Salesforce's growth, both today and likely well into the future.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce.com
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Salesforce.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular