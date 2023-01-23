Why Salesforce Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) rose on Monday, following reports that Elliott Management had made a sizable investment in the cloud software leader. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Salesforce's stock price was up more than 3%.

So what

Elliott purchased a multibillion-dollar stake in Salesforce, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Salesforce is one of the pre-eminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built," Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn told the Journal. "We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realize the value befitting a company of its stature."

With roughly $55 billion in assets under management, Elliott is a powerful and respected force in the activist arena. It's known for pressuring management teams to enact changes that improve the profitability of the companies it invests in.

Now what

Salesforce's stock soared during the early stages of the pandemic when businesses spent heavily on cloud services to support their remote workers. But in recent months, inflation concerns and fears of a potential recession have driven companies to pull back on their tech spending. Salesforce's sales growth, in turn, has slowed, and its share price fell sharply last year.

In response to these challenges, the software company said it would cut 10% of its workforce and prioritize other initiatives that could help expand its operating margin.

Elliott apparently believes there's more work to be done. It will be interesting to see what changes the activist investor will push for in the coming days.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Salesforce wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.