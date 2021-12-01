Why SAB Biotherapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

Markets
(RTTNews) - SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) said SAB-176, the company's investigational therapeutic for the treatment of seasonal influenza, achieved statistically significant reductions in viral load and clinical signs and symptoms compared to placebo in a phase 2a challenge study.

SAB-176 is a quadrivalent fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate designed for the treatment of moderate to severe type A and B seasonal influenza viruses.

"These positive efficacy data for SAB-176 represent the second clinical proof of concept achieved by our DiversitAb platform in the past two months," said Eddie Sullivan, CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics.

The company plans to further evaluate SAB-176 in a phase 2 influenza clinical trial slated to begin in second quarter, 2022.

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics were up 4% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

