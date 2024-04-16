News & Insights

Markets
RVYL

Why RYVYL Is Falling In Pre-market?

April 16, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - RYVYL Inc. (RVYL) announced the cancellation of the proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock originally announced on April 15, 2024. The company said the cancellation results from an assessment by management that current market pricing is not conducive for an offering that would be in the best interests of the company or its stockholders.

RYVYL Inc.'s blockchain ledger-based platform offers a payment experience tailored for theglobal market

Shares of RYVYL Inc. are down 25% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RVYL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.