Why RYVYL Is Falling In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - RYVYL Inc. (RVYL) announced the cancellation of the proposed underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock originally announced on April 15, 2024. The company said the cancellation results from an assessment by management that current market pricing is not conducive for an offering that would be in the best interests of the company or its stockholders.

RYVYL Inc.'s blockchain ledger-based platform offers a payment experience tailored for theglobal market

Shares of RYVYL Inc. are down 25% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

