Why Ryerson Stock Is Falling Today

Metals distributor Ryerson (NYSE: RYI) is seeing increasing headwinds in some of its key markets, and both earnings and revenue fell year over year as a result. Investors are heading for the exits, sending shares of Ryerson down as much as 17%.

Ryerson is in the middle of the industrial metals supply chain, connecting suppliers that cast products for specific uses with end customers. The company has an inventory of 75,000 stocked products available for distribution all over North America via a network of nearly 100 company-operated locations and more than 400 third-party addresses.

It is a cyclical business by its nature, accelerating or decelerating based on demand. For now, demand is heading in the wrong direction.

Ryerson earned $1.06 per share in the recently completed second quarter on sales of $1.34 billion. A year prior, the company earned $5.31 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion. Revenue was down 4.5% from the first quarter, driven largely by lower volumes.

"Shifting consumer spending patterns, higher interest rates, quieted but still present financial system stress and tightening as well as an economic recovery in China that has failed to materialize all contributed to a subdued manufacturing macro environment during the quarter," CEO Eddie Lehner said in a statement.

The good news about cycles is they don't last forever, and at some point demand will bounce back and Ryerson will benefit. But there is only so much the company can do in the meantime.

Ryerson continues to invest in its business, as well as in acquisitions, to better position itself for when demand returns. That, however, will take time. With shares up more than 40% for the year coming into earnings, investors appear content to take their gains and watch the next few quarters from the sidelines.

