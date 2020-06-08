Markets
RUTH

Why Ruth's Hospitality Stock Is Roaring 15% Higher Today

Contributor
Rich Duprey The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of high-end restaurant chain Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) were surging 15% higher in midday trading Monday after an analyst boosted her price target for the eatery by 25% to $10 a share.

So what

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan raised her outlook for the stock from its previous level of $8. But she was actually just playing catch-up with the market, which had already seen fit to lift the restaurant's stock above that price on Friday.

Tomahawk ribeye steak

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Undoubtedly the stock is getting caught up in the excitement of the economy reopening, which is lifting shares of most restaurants and retailers today.

Ruth's Chris Steak House didn't have the luxury of remaining open for takeout or delivery during the pandemic as consumers think a high-priced steak is best experienced in the restaurant, not from plastic takeout containers.

I had noted last Friday that Ruth's might benefit from a reopened economy because before the pandemic, high-end eateries were one of the few establishments enjoying rising levels of customer traffic. While its shares were depressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could trace their steps to their pre-pandemic highs of $25 a share.

Regan didn't seem quite as hopeful, though, because despite increasing her price target, she left her neutral rating on the stock in place.

10 stocks we like better than Ruth's Hospitality Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ruth's Hospitality Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RUTH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular