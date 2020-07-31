Why Ruth's Hospitality Group Fell 13% Today

What happened

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) tumbled just over 13% Friday after the owner of the high-end Ruth's Chris Steakhouse reported second-quarter earnings showing revenue missed analyst forecasts, though it managed to beat bottom-line estimates.

So what

Because Ruth's restaurants did not have much, if any, of a takeout or delivery operation in place until late into the pandemic -- an upscale restaurant is best experienced in the restaurant, not in plastic doggie trays -- sales collapsed during the crisis.

Image source: Getty Images.

Revenue plunged 74% to $28 million in the second quarter, a far cry from the $110 million it generated a year ago. Similarly, what had been a non-GAAP $0.31 per-share profit last year swung more than 180 degrees to a $0.48 per-share loss, albeit better than the $0.50 per-share loss Wall Street was expecting.

Now what

By the end of June, Ruth's Hospitality had reopened 71 of its 81 restaurants, or 88%, with 59 offering capacity-restricted seating, helping the high-end steakhouse accelerate sales growth for the month.

Where comparable sales had fallen 80% or more during the first two months of the quarter, the decline eased to 54% in June. And where average weekly sales per open restaurant had withered away to just $19,000 in April and over $30,000 in May, it doubled to $60,000 in June.

Despite improvements, Ruth's Hospitality expects to have a cash burn of $1 million per week in the third quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Ruth's Hospitality Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ruth's Hospitality Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.