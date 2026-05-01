Why Rush Street Interactive Stock Was Surging This Week

Key Points

It posted impressive gains in both financial and operational metrics.

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A great many investors were placing bets on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) stock recently. That stood to reason, as on Tuesday the next-generation sports and casino betting company posted first-quarter results that featured a pair of beats, and some encouraging guidance.

As a result, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, its shares had gained over 18% week to date as of early Friday afternoon.

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A willingness to wager

What also helped was Rush Street setting new quarterly records for both revenue and profitability. For the former, it booked over $370 million, a sturdy 41% year-over-year increase. That was due in no small part to a significant (51%) rise in the company's monthly active users (MAUs), to around 839,000.

Net income under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) notched a similar quarterly high, more than doubling to $26.1 million. Profitability on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis advanced by 62% to $32.9 million ($0.14 per share).

Analysts were expecting juicy growth from Rush Street, but not that juicy. Their average revenue estimate was slightly over $330 million, and their consensus adjusted net income estimate was $0.11 per share.

It was a beat-and-raise quarter for the company, as it lifted both its revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for the entirety of 2026. It's now modeling a top line of $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion, for growth of at least 31% over 2025, and adjusted EBITDA is $230 million to $250 million.

A casino in your pocket

Rush Street is riding a wave of increasing popularity for many types of wagering, much of which can be done these days on a smartphone. It obviously has a compelling value proposition for bettors, and I'd imagine its days of heady growth aren't over. This stock is well worth a look, especially for those bullish on the future of mobile/online betting.

Should you buy stock in Rush Street Interactive right now?

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.