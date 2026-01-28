Why RTX Stock Is Surging in 2026—and Why It Might Not Be Done Yet

RTX (NYSE: RTX) stock is flying high in early 2026, supported by outperformance and capital returns. The defense and aerospace heavyweight could fly even higher, as its 2026 guidance aligns with an upward trend.

Strength in the defense sector has remained firm through 2025 and into early 2026, supporting the view that the company could outperform expectations in upcoming quarters.

RTX has benefited from increased defense spending, evidenced by a surge in backlog to over $260 billion, equating to nearly three years' revenue based on 2026 guidance. The company only needs to execute and deliver on those orders to beat expectations.

RTX Improves Market Confidence With Beat-and-Raise Quarter

RTX reported a solid quarter on Jan. 27, 2026, underpinned by commercial demand and increased government spending. The company posted $24.24 billion in net revenue, up 12.1% year-over-year (YOY) and more than 670 basis points better than expected. Segmentally, Pratt & Whitney led with a 25% gain, followed by a 7% increase at Raytheon and a 3% increase at Collins Aerospace. Organically, growth was approximately 14%, offset by divestitures intended to strengthen revenue quality and the margin outlook.

Margin news was favorable. The company experienced margin pressure and contraction, as expected, but the impact was less than feared.

Repositioning, operational improvement, and revenue leverage were sufficient measures to sustain balance sheet health and return capital to shareholders.

More importantly, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outperformed by 540 basis points, while free cash flow, money that can be used for capital returns, improved by triple digits to $3.2 billion.

Guidance was good; however, the revenue and earnings forecasts had midpoints that aligned with analyst consensus targets, providing little immediate market impetus after the release.

RTX remains in an uptrend but may move sideways within a consolidation range or even correct before advancing to set a new high. It could retreat to $170–$180 without raising a technical red flag; however, if RTX falls below critical support in that range, it could signal a deeper correction.

The Analyst Response Favors Higher Prices for RTX Stock

The initial analyst response to RTX 2026 guidance was favorable. The group noted successful strategy execution, the swelling backlog, and momentum expected to carry through 2026.

That analyst commentary aligns with longer-term trends, which include firming coverage, sentiment, and a rising consensus price target. January updates to the price target point to a 15% upside from the current level of just under $200.

The critical resistance target for RTX traders is the all-time high set in early January. It is acting as near-term resistance and is a trigger/pivot point for the market. A move to new highs would signal a continuation of the trend, suggesting upside of $12 to $25 that could be realized in a matter of days.

Institutions are among the risks for investors to be aware of. Institutions own a significant 85% of the stock and were selling on balance in late 2025. The selling persisted into early 2026, posing a headwind for price action. If the balance of institutional activity remains bearish, RTX's stock price will struggle to advance, gains will be muted, and the risk of corrections will grow.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.