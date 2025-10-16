Why RTX Stock Edged Past the Market Today

Key Points

It benefited from good news delivered by one of its main business units.

This concerned a next-generation aircraft engine.

Aerospace and defense company RTX (NYSE: RTX) didn't really have a banner day on the market Thursday, but in a trading session when the S&P 500 index fell by 0.6%, the stock's flat performance made it a winner. Investors were reacting to good news from one of RTX's three core business divisions.

Up in the air

That division is aircraft engine specialist Pratt & Whitney, which this morning reported it had earned an important certification abroad.

Specifically, Pratt Whitney's GTF Advantage engine got the nod from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This follows similar certification from EASA's American equivalent, the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), and the company said it clears a path for the product to enter service next year.

The GTF Advantage is a next-generation engine for airliners that, according to its maker, delivers more thrust and boasts higher fuel efficiency than competing products currently on the market.

Big promises

In its press release divulging the happy news, Pratt & Whitney quoted its president of commercial engines, Rick Deurloo, as saying that the company's new engine "will be a game-changer for operators."

Despite the confidence, however, Pratt & Whitney did not provide any estimates as to how sales of the GTF Advantage will impact its fundamentals, or those of its parent RTX.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends RTX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.