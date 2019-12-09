Why Royal Caribbean Stock Gained 10% in November

What happened

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) shareholders beat the market last month as their company gained 10% compared to a 3.4% boost in the S&P 500, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The increase kept the consumer discretionary stock on pace with the broader market in 2019 and well ahead of chief rival Carnival (NYSE: CCL).

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

November's rally followed a strong earnings report that Royal Caribbean issued at the end of October. In that announcement executives revealed that sales volumes, pricing, and profitability trends all remained strong despite unusual challenges, including the most disruptive hurricane in the company's history.

Now what

Robust booking trends into 2020 suggest that this positive momentum is continuing even as Carnival struggles with weaker demand in places like southern Europe. Royal Caribbean isn't immune to these economic issues, but recent ship launches and aggressive pushes into exclusive experiences like the Cococay private resort berth have helped the company sail through the recent turbulence in the cruise ship industry.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Caribbean wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos owns shares of Carnival. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.