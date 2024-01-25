Why Royal Caribbean (RCL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Royal Caribbean (RCL) ended the recent trading session at $127.71, demonstrating a +1.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 3.41% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.11, showcasing a 199.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.37 billion, up 29.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.37% upward. Currently, Royal Caribbean is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Royal Caribbean is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.73. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.01.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 149, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.