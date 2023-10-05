Why Royal Caribbean (RCL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Royal Caribbean (RCL) closed at $88.77, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

Shares of the cruise operator witnessed a loss of 9.61% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 6.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Royal Caribbean in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Royal Caribbean to post earnings of $3.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1223.08%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.03 billion, indicating a 34.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.12 per share and revenue of $13.72 billion, indicating changes of +181.6% and +55.23%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.6% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Royal Caribbean holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Royal Caribbean is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.95.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

