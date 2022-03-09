Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks Sailed Higher Today

What happened

Shares of cruise line operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) all jumped in early trading Wednesday.

As of 12:36 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock was up a strong 6.5%, Norwegian was showing a 9.6% gain, and Carnival had actually put up a double-digit percentage gain -- 10.1%.

So what

Cruise line stocks fell out of bed on Monday, and continued rolling lower Tuesday, for one simple reason: oil.

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden floated the idea that the U.S. could ban imports of Russian oil, and crude prices immediately spiked from the already-high levels they had hit due to supply-demand imbalances and geopolitical turmoil. They rose 10% from Friday's close, a shift that has natural implications for cruise companies, which use diesel to power their ships. Fuel is one of the biggest operating costs for such companies. At Carnival, for example, it accounts for anywhere from 12% to 19.5% of operating expenditures -- as much as $2 billion per year. On Tuesday, Biden followed through and banned U.S. imports of Russian oil, natural gas, and coal.

But what goes up can also go down, and on Wednesday, it was oil prices that were sliding. According to the latest data from OilPrice.com, in early afternoon trading, the cost of a barrel of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was down by about 6.3%, while Brent crude was down by about 7%.

Now what

Mind you, this sudden drop in the price of oil may be only temporary. It may not stick, and until oil consumers know whether it will stick, cruise companies might not see much improvement in the price of the ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel they use to power their cruise ships.

Regardless, cruise stock investors are enjoying the good news while it lasts. Oil prices have just shown that they are not going only in one direction. That reassurance helps explain why cruise stocks are sailing higher.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.